2850 S. Gaylord St Available 08/05/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Cherry Hills on Quiet Street - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is close to Observatory Park, Eisenhower Park, University Park, University Hills, Southern Hills, Cherry Hills, and other great areas in South Denver. The neighborhood is one of the safest in town. Not to be overlooked, this home also a bonus room that can be used as an office



Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



