All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2850 S. Gaylord St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2850 S. Gaylord St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2850 S. Gaylord St

2850 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2850 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2850 S. Gaylord St Available 08/05/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Cherry Hills on Quiet Street - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is close to Observatory Park, Eisenhower Park, University Park, University Hills, Southern Hills, Cherry Hills, and other great areas in South Denver. The neighborhood is one of the safest in town. Not to be overlooked, this home also a bonus room that can be used as an office

Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4956338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 S. Gaylord St have any available units?
2850 S. Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 S. Gaylord St have?
Some of 2850 S. Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 S. Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
2850 S. Gaylord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 S. Gaylord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 S. Gaylord St is pet friendly.
Does 2850 S. Gaylord St offer parking?
Yes, 2850 S. Gaylord St offers parking.
Does 2850 S. Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 S. Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 S. Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 2850 S. Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 2850 S. Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 2850 S. Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 S. Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 S. Gaylord St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University