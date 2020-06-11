Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

2837 W 35th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Updated Bungalow in Prime Highland's Location - This three-bedroom, two bath home is minutes from downtown with easy highway access and just blocks away from Highlands Square and LoHi. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwoods throughout kitchen and dining/living area. Two good sized bedrooms plus smaller third bedroom perfect for office. Finished basement with a bathroom that makes a great TV room or master suite. Ample storage with several extra closets in basement. Washer and Dryer included in large utility room. 1.5 car detached garage plus on-street parking in front of house. Large fenced in yard with patio. Blocks away from cafes, shopping, bars, restaurants, and several parks.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3976393)