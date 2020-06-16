All apartments in Denver
2825 W 52nd Ave

2825 West 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2825 West 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary Bi-level 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout! - Welcome Home to our latest offering! This gorgeous Modern condo is Complete with yard, patio, garage, oversized windows, and Hardwood floors throughout!

Located at 2825 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO 80221 and centrally located minutes away from Federal Blvd. You can be minutes to all the the Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment the area has to offer. Enjoy a bike ride or short walk to Berkeley Hills Park!

Renting for $2050.00
Deposit equal to rent

Dogs and Cats are allowed!

Offering:

-Modern Complete kitchen package with gas range
-Patio
-Hardwood Floors throughout
-Washer and Dryer
-Garage
-Huge windows

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group

Interested in touring! Text, call, or email for a quick response and tour scheduling.

All interested parties can apply via our website, www.realatlas.com

Applications are first come first served. $35 per adult to apply
Credit, background check in 24 hours
We ask that you provide 3x the rent amount in gross verifiable income.
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3ea2add0-66b4-4736-ab49-decfa13f3caf

Kyle Gephart
513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

(RLNE3951956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 W 52nd Ave have any available units?
2825 W 52nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 W 52nd Ave have?
Some of 2825 W 52nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 2825 W 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2825 W 52nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 W 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 W 52nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2825 W 52nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2825 W 52nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2825 W 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 W 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 W 52nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2825 W 52nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2825 W 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2825 W 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 W 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 W 52nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
