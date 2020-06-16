Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contemporary Bi-level 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout! - Welcome Home to our latest offering! This gorgeous Modern condo is Complete with yard, patio, garage, oversized windows, and Hardwood floors throughout!



Located at 2825 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO 80221 and centrally located minutes away from Federal Blvd. You can be minutes to all the the Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment the area has to offer. Enjoy a bike ride or short walk to Berkeley Hills Park!



Renting for $2050.00

Deposit equal to rent



Dogs and Cats are allowed!



Offering:



-Modern Complete kitchen package with gas range

-Patio

-Hardwood Floors throughout

-Washer and Dryer

-Garage

-Huge windows



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group



Interested in touring! Text, call, or email for a quick response and tour scheduling.



All interested parties can apply via our website, www.realatlas.com



Applications are first come first served. $35 per adult to apply

Credit, background check in 24 hours

We ask that you provide 3x the rent amount in gross verifiable income.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3ea2add0-66b4-4736-ab49-decfa13f3caf



Kyle Gephart

513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



(RLNE3951956)