2779 S. Hazel Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

3 bedroom Home in Harvey Park, Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available NOW is this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in a quiet community, near Loretto Heights Park and Harvey Park. Closest cross streets are S. Federal Blvd and W. Amherst Ave.



This beautiful home with spacious living room, oversized driveway for off-street parking, and wood flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include refrigerator and electric range stove. This units also includes hook-ups for a full size washer and dryer! Spacious back yard and raised deck, perfect for entertaining guest!



Check out our 3D Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9LREobWBTov



Rent is $1,400 per month and there is a minimum of $1,400 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities! Dogs are negotiable at the property, $200 dog deposit per dog and $50 pet rent added. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE5195356)