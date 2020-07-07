All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

2779 S. Hazel Ct.

2779 South Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

2779 South Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom Home in Harvey Park, Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available NOW is this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in a quiet community, near Loretto Heights Park and Harvey Park. Closest cross streets are S. Federal Blvd and W. Amherst Ave.

This beautiful home with spacious living room, oversized driveway for off-street parking, and wood flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include refrigerator and electric range stove. This units also includes hook-ups for a full size washer and dryer! Spacious back yard and raised deck, perfect for entertaining guest!

Check out our 3D Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9LREobWBTov

Rent is $1,400 per month and there is a minimum of $1,400 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities! Dogs are negotiable at the property, $200 dog deposit per dog and $50 pet rent added. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5195356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have any available units?
2779 S. Hazel Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have?
Some of 2779 S. Hazel Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 S. Hazel Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2779 S. Hazel Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 S. Hazel Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. offers parking.
Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have a pool?
No, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 S. Hazel Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 S. Hazel Ct. has units with dishwashers.

