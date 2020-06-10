All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:33 PM

277 North Broadway

277 Broadway · (720) 730-7186
Location

277 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 211 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a tour of this awesome condo located in the heart of Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 792 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer located in a separate closet. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main living area, kitchen and bedroom, while tile is featured in the bathroom. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine or some fresh air from the small patio. You will love the location of this home as it sits just off South Broadway where there are countless shops, restaurants, and grocery stores within minutes. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Speer Boulevard and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Patio
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
School District: District 6

Property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 North Broadway have any available units?
277 North Broadway has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 North Broadway have?
Some of 277 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
277 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 277 North Broadway offer parking?
No, 277 North Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 277 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 277 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 277 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 277 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 277 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 North Broadway has units with dishwashers.
