Beautiful 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome in heart of Denver. Property was built in 2018 and is close to supermarkets, restaurants, and major roadways to get in and around Denver very easily. Each bedroom has a full walk-in closet as well as a private bathroom with shower/bathtub. There is a large rooftop patio that is includes a grill, patio table, and lounge areas. Home includes new appliances including a washer/dryer.