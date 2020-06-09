All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2724 Curtis St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

2724 Curtis St

2724 Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Available now!

Rare opportunity to live in a historic yet fully modernized 3 bed/4 bath, large 3350 sq foot home a mere stones throw from downtown. This classic home is dripping with character and has been recently renovated to a very high standard of luxury. Incredibly unique home for entertaining both inside and out. Enjoy a true historic residential neighborhood experience with downtown as your playground. Work downtown? Ditch the commute, arrive in a matter of minutes via bike paths or walking and spend that bonus time with family and friends instead. This is a red hot and trendy neighborhood. Many of Denver's hottest restaurants are in the neighborhood along with a thriving RiNo arts scene. This neighborhood is bursting at the seams with unique and exciting dining, entertainment, microbreweries, coffee, and shopping spaces with more and more moving in all the time.

Main Floor includes: grand entryway, living room (with fireplace), dining room, family room, bonus room (with potential, it could easily be turned into a 4th bedroom), powder room and eat-in gourmet kitchen all generous sized rooms flowing one into the other with an abundance of natural light from large windows. Incredible custom eat-in gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, solid stone surfaces, 5 burner gas stove with pot filler, double ovens, microwave, built-in pantry, and an enormous Carrara marble slab island that seats 5 comfortably. It's a real show stopper. Gorgeous premium hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

2nd level includes 3 large bedrooms and 3 luxurious spa-inspired baths. Two of the bedrooms are en suite, both with fully fitted walk-in closets. Master bath includes marble mosaic flooring, double vanity, huge 2-person soaking tub, rain shower head, built-in extra closets and a private w/c room. 3rd bedroom has an attached den/office overlooking the front balcony through french doors and the final guest bath upstairs includes a beautiful claw-foot tub!

Outdoor: Large, professionally landscaped, fully fenced lot. A true urban oasis with an abundance of greenery, 3 separate patio spaces (one with a mature grapevine covered pergola overhead), a generous grassy area, mature trees, sprinkler system and oversized 2-car garage with plenty of storage.

Basement: Full-height with ample room for storage.

Historical home updated with all modern conveniences, renovated in the last 4 years. Newer high-efficiency furnace and AC units and an energy efficient tankless water heater. Newer bathrooms, fresh paint in most spaces and newer carpet upstairs too it will be like moving into a brand new home with gorgeous City and mountain views.

Lovely neighbors live all around on an extra-wide, tree-lined residential street. Located minutes from downtown Denver, Coors Field, I-25, & I-70, blocks from the light rail, and walking distance to shops/dining/entertainment, you will fall in love with this nostalgic home in this quiet and wonderful neighborhood.

Check out the walk score we dare you to try and find a higher one. We aren't kidding when we say you'll be in the center of it all.

Please watch our video tour on the two links below:
https://youtubeNjqe7rBjFF8
https://youtubeoS2cZgAC5Ao

E-mail or call us at 303-534-0484 Today to schedule your appointment to view this lovely home.
***$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing

-$48.50 application fee, per applicant.
-Security deposit = one month's rent.
-All utilities (gas/electric) in tenant name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Curtis St have any available units?
2724 Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Curtis St have?
Some of 2724 Curtis St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Curtis St pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Curtis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2724 Curtis St offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Curtis St offers parking.
Does 2724 Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Curtis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Curtis St have a pool?
No, 2724 Curtis St does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 2724 Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Curtis St has units with dishwashers.

