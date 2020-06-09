2724 Curtis St

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in a historic yet fully modernized 3 bed/4 bath, large 3350 sq foot home a mere stones throw from downtown. This classic home is dripping with character and has been recently renovated to a very high standard of luxury. Incredibly unique home for entertaining both inside and out. Enjoy a true historic residential neighborhood experience with downtown as your playground. Work downtown? Ditch the commute, arrive in a matter of minutes via bike paths or walking and spend that bonus time with family and friends instead. This is a red hot and trendy neighborhood. Many of Denver's hottest restaurants are in the neighborhood along with a thriving RiNo arts scene. This neighborhood is bursting at the seams with unique and exciting dining, entertainment, microbreweries, coffee, and shopping spaces with more and more moving in all the time.



Main Floor includes: grand entryway, living room (with fireplace), dining room, family room, bonus room (with potential, it could easily be turned into a 4th bedroom), powder room and eat-in gourmet kitchen all generous sized rooms flowing one into the other with an abundance of natural light from large windows. Incredible custom eat-in gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, solid stone surfaces, 5 burner gas stove with pot filler, double ovens, microwave, built-in pantry, and an enormous Carrara marble slab island that seats 5 comfortably. It's a real show stopper. Gorgeous premium hardwood flooring throughout the main level.



2nd level includes 3 large bedrooms and 3 luxurious spa-inspired baths. Two of the bedrooms are en suite, both with fully fitted walk-in closets. Master bath includes marble mosaic flooring, double vanity, huge 2-person soaking tub, rain shower head, built-in extra closets and a private w/c room. 3rd bedroom has an attached den/office overlooking the front balcony through french doors and the final guest bath upstairs includes a beautiful claw-foot tub!



Outdoor: Large, professionally landscaped, fully fenced lot. A true urban oasis with an abundance of greenery, 3 separate patio spaces (one with a mature grapevine covered pergola overhead), a generous grassy area, mature trees, sprinkler system and oversized 2-car garage with plenty of storage.



Basement: Full-height with ample room for storage.



Historical home updated with all modern conveniences, renovated in the last 4 years. Newer high-efficiency furnace and AC units and an energy efficient tankless water heater. Newer bathrooms, fresh paint in most spaces and newer carpet upstairs too it will be like moving into a brand new home with gorgeous City and mountain views.



Lovely neighbors live all around on an extra-wide, tree-lined residential street. Located minutes from downtown Denver, Coors Field, I-25, & I-70, blocks from the light rail, and walking distance to shops/dining/entertainment, you will fall in love with this nostalgic home in this quiet and wonderful neighborhood.



Check out the walk score we dare you to try and find a higher one. We aren't kidding when we say you'll be in the center of it all.



