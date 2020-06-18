All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:07 AM

2720 N Gaylord St

2720 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Prime location, charming, newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the historic Whittier neighborhood west of City Park. Close to restaurants, walking distance to City Park and the Denver Zoo, and a short bike ride to RiNo and downtown. Bright and well-lit interior, a private backyard with new deck, detached garage for storage, oversized storage closet, small walk-in closet in master, and a flexible-use bonus room in the basement. Pets negotiable, $2400/mo, $2400 security deposit, utilities not included. Email Brittany at brittanysis@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 N Gaylord St have any available units?
2720 N Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 N Gaylord St have?
Some of 2720 N Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 N Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
2720 N Gaylord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 N Gaylord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 N Gaylord St is pet friendly.
Does 2720 N Gaylord St offer parking?
Yes, 2720 N Gaylord St offers parking.
Does 2720 N Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 N Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 N Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 2720 N Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 2720 N Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 2720 N Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 N Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 N Gaylord St has units with dishwashers.

