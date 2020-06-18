2720 N Gaylord St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Prime location, charming, newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the historic Whittier neighborhood west of City Park. Close to restaurants, walking distance to City Park and the Denver Zoo, and a short bike ride to RiNo and downtown. Bright and well-lit interior, a private backyard with new deck, detached garage for storage, oversized storage closet, small walk-in closet in master, and a flexible-use bonus room in the basement. Pets negotiable, $2400/mo, $2400 security deposit, utilities not included. Email Brittany at brittanysis@gmail.com