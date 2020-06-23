2686 South Perry Street

Amenities

Wonderful home in Harvey Park!



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch house has a total of 850 square feet of living space. It has hardwood floors throughout and vaulted ceilings, as well as a swamp cooler and a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen is stunning, with black appliances and white cabinets. Relax outdoors in the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system. Parking includes 1 carport.



This home offers easy access to Highway 285 and S Santa Fe Dr. Shopping and dining are nearby at the River Point at Sheridan, including Target, Old Chicago, Chillis, PetSmart, Costco, and more! Bear Valley Shopping Center is also close by, which includes King Soopers, The Home Depot, Starbucks, and more! Get away into the mountains by jumping on Highway 285!



Pets may be considered with owner approval and deposit.



Trash and recycling included in the rent.



