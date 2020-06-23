All apartments in Denver
2686 South Perry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2686 South Perry Street

2686 South Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2686 South Perry Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home in Harvey Park!

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch house has a total of 850 square feet of living space. It has hardwood floors throughout and vaulted ceilings, as well as a swamp cooler and a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen is stunning, with black appliances and white cabinets. Relax outdoors in the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system. Parking includes 1 carport.

This home offers easy access to Highway 285 and S Santa Fe Dr. Shopping and dining are nearby at the River Point at Sheridan, including Target, Old Chicago, Chillis, PetSmart, Costco, and more! Bear Valley Shopping Center is also close by, which includes King Soopers, The Home Depot, Starbucks, and more! Get away into the mountains by jumping on Highway 285!

Pets may be considered with owner approval and deposit.

Trash and recycling included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2686 South Perry Street have any available units?
2686 South Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2686 South Perry Street have?
Some of 2686 South Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2686 South Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2686 South Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2686 South Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2686 South Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 2686 South Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2686 South Perry Street does offer parking.
Does 2686 South Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2686 South Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2686 South Perry Street have a pool?
No, 2686 South Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2686 South Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 2686 South Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2686 South Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2686 South Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
