2684 South Logan Street ·

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 903 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Other great features this home include are beautiful hardwood floors and spacious bedrooms. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage with an additional covered parking and an extra storage shed. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, sun room, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rosedale Park and Harvard Gulch West Park. Also nearby are Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, and many shopping and dining options.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.



