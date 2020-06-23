All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2684 South Logan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2684 South Logan Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:40 PM

2684 South Logan Street

2684 South Logan Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2684 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 903 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Other great features this home include are beautiful hardwood floors and spacious bedrooms. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage with an additional covered parking and an extra storage shed. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, sun room, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rosedale Park and Harvard Gulch West Park. Also nearby are Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, and many shopping and dining options.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 South Logan Street have any available units?
2684 South Logan Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2684 South Logan Street have?
Some of 2684 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2684 South Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2684 South Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2684 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2684 South Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 2684 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2684 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 2684 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2684 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 2684 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2684 South Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2684 South Logan Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity