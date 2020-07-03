2677 S University Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious Duplex near Harvard Gultch and DU - Property Id: 119662



Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Duplex with new carpet, fresh paint and tons of storage. 2 car over-sized ATTACHED Garage. 1850 ft2 finished on two levels + full unfinished basement. All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets! 3 linen closets. Stainless Steel Gas Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with ice maker. Space saving microwave. Full size Washer and Dryer! Close to parks, shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, movies, light rail and gyms. 5-piece master bath with jetted tub. Formal dining room. Kitchen nook. Gas fireplace. Wet bar. Tile counter-tops. New HV/AC unit. Ceiling fans. Recessed lighting. Hunter Douglas window treatments. Vaulted ceilings. Arched doorways. Small yard with Sprinkler System. Owner pays lawn maintenance. NO Smoking.

Available immediately! MUST SEE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119662

Property Id 119662



(RLNE4866630)