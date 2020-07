Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e621ac6042 ---- Sorry No pets! Quiet south west facing penthouse condo! Access the sunny balcony from both the living room and master bedroom. Newer appliances and stack-able washer/dryer are included. Wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings make this condo feel like home! Easy access to both 225 and I-25. Close to James A. Bible Park and the Highline Canal and Cherry Creek trail systems!