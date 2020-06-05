All apartments in Denver
2670 S Garfield Cir
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

2670 S Garfield Cir

2670 South Garfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2670 South Garfield Circle, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
** Please go to https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing!! Adorable, immaculate 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with bonus room and 1 car garage in perfect location convenient to DU, Downtown, Cherry Creek, DTC and I25! Light and Bright eat-in kitchen. Separate dining area. Bonus room. Covered patio. Completely fenced in backyard with storage shed for lawn and gardening tools. Access to 1-car garage. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. You have to see this one! No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer term lease strongly preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 S Garfield Cir have any available units?
2670 S Garfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 S Garfield Cir have?
Some of 2670 S Garfield Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 S Garfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2670 S Garfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 S Garfield Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 S Garfield Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2670 S Garfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2670 S Garfield Cir offers parking.
Does 2670 S Garfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 S Garfield Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 S Garfield Cir have a pool?
No, 2670 S Garfield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2670 S Garfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 2670 S Garfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 S Garfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 S Garfield Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
