2653 Clayton Street

Amenities
To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!Available Now is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 26th Ave and York St, walking distance to City Park. Minutes away from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature Science! Home includes 2 living areas both with fireplaces. Large updated kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher, electric range, oven and microwave. Home also includes washer dryer. Large fenced back yard with a kids playground! Garage parking.Rent is $2,450.00 month must be set up on auto-payments please contact us at 303.665.8944 for more information. Security deposit is $2,450.00. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.Sorry no pets allowed.For a 3D tour see link below.https:my.matterport.comshow?mrUkDQtwtSXdAdvertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http:maviunlimited.comour-listings