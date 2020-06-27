All apartments in Denver
2653 Clayton Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

2653 Clayton Street

2653 North Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2653 North Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!Available Now is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 26th Ave and York St, walking distance to City Park. Minutes away from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature Science! Home includes 2 living areas both with fireplaces. Large updated kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher, electric range, oven and microwave. Home also includes washer dryer. Large fenced back yard with a kids playground! Garage parking.Rent is $2,450.00 month must be set up on auto-payments please contact us at 303.665.8944 for more information. Security deposit is $2,450.00. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.Sorry no pets allowed.For a 3D tour see link below.https:my.matterport.comshow?mrUkDQtwtSXdAdvertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http:maviunlimited.comour-listings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Clayton Street have any available units?
2653 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2653 Clayton Street have?
Some of 2653 Clayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2653 Clayton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2653 Clayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2653 Clayton Street offers parking.
Does 2653 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2653 Clayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Clayton Street have a pool?
No, 2653 Clayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2653 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 2653 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 Clayton Street has units with dishwashers.
