Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2645 S Newton St

2645 South Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2645 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Harvey Park! - Property Id: 178952

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Charming 1000 Square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick ranch in Harvey Park. Just Updated!! Open living room, updated kitchen with eating space, updated bathroom, new carpet and paint throughout, additional storage, large fenced yard and covered off street parking. Must See!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178952
Property Id 178952

(RLNE5368164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 S Newton St have any available units?
2645 S Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 S Newton St have?
Some of 2645 S Newton St's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 S Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
2645 S Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 S Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 S Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 2645 S Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 2645 S Newton St offers parking.
Does 2645 S Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 S Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 S Newton St have a pool?
No, 2645 S Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 2645 S Newton St have accessible units?
No, 2645 S Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 S Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 S Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.

