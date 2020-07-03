Amenities

2626 S Hooker St Available 02/01/20 - Don't miss this beautiful home located in the Harvey Park Area. Features include an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, and hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms with tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Extra storage space in the large backyard.



Great central location just minutes to downtown, South Platte and Bear Creek bike paths, RTD Lightrail, Washington Park, DU, and the Riverpoint shopping and dining.



Laundry -- Washer / Dryer

Utilities -- Tenant Pays All



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



