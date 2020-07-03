All apartments in Denver
2626 S Hooker St

2626 South Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 South Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2626 S Hooker St Available 02/01/20 - Don't miss this beautiful home located in the Harvey Park Area. Features include an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, and hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms with tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Extra storage space in the large backyard.

Great central location just minutes to downtown, South Platte and Bear Creek bike paths, RTD Lightrail, Washington Park, DU, and the Riverpoint shopping and dining.

Pets -- No
Laundry -- Washer / Dryer
Utilities -- Tenant Pays All

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 S Hooker St have any available units?
2626 S Hooker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 S Hooker St have?
Some of 2626 S Hooker St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 S Hooker St currently offering any rent specials?
2626 S Hooker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 S Hooker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 S Hooker St is pet friendly.
Does 2626 S Hooker St offer parking?
Yes, 2626 S Hooker St offers parking.
Does 2626 S Hooker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 S Hooker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 S Hooker St have a pool?
No, 2626 S Hooker St does not have a pool.
Does 2626 S Hooker St have accessible units?
No, 2626 S Hooker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 S Hooker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 S Hooker St has units with dishwashers.

