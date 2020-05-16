All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

2621 W 34th Avenue

2621 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2621 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2621 W 34th Avenue Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Victorian in Potter Highlands - Location, location, location. Well thought out finishes help tie together the old and the new. This perfectly remodeled Victorian is the ideal rental. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, major system updates to include a new tankless hot water heater. Custom ladder system in the gourmet kitchen with white shaker style cabinetry with built-ins, quartz countertops, gas range, and new appliances. Bonus cedar lined closet. Heated tile floors, heated oversized one-car garage w/ additional on-site parking spot. Main floor third bedroom/office measures 8 x 10. SMART home features. Walking distance to popular restaurants/bars, shopping, and several parks. Easy downtown and highway access. Tenant responsible for all utilities

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5005195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 W 34th Avenue have any available units?
2621 W 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 W 34th Avenue have?
Some of 2621 W 34th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 W 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 W 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 W 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 W 34th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2621 W 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2621 W 34th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2621 W 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 W 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 W 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 W 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 W 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 W 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 W 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 W 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
