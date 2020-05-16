Amenities

2621 W 34th Avenue Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Victorian in Potter Highlands - Location, location, location. Well thought out finishes help tie together the old and the new. This perfectly remodeled Victorian is the ideal rental. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, major system updates to include a new tankless hot water heater. Custom ladder system in the gourmet kitchen with white shaker style cabinetry with built-ins, quartz countertops, gas range, and new appliances. Bonus cedar lined closet. Heated tile floors, heated oversized one-car garage w/ additional on-site parking spot. Main floor third bedroom/office measures 8 x 10. SMART home features. Walking distance to popular restaurants/bars, shopping, and several parks. Easy downtown and highway access. Tenant responsible for all utilities



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5005195)