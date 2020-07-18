Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

2615 Milwaukee St Available 08/03/20 Charming Denver Brick Home with Central Air and a Large Fenced Back Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease



Great home with huge yard near City Park!



Awesome North Central Denver Location near Historic City Park, Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Natural History Museum, and the Colfax Corridor. * Less than 10 minute drive (and 15 min bike ride) to all downtown Denver restaurants, parks, Coors Field, and entertainment/shopping areas

This home features wood floors on throughout the main level, spacious upper living room, central air conditioning, garage, and large fenced back yard.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.

*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE3218377)