Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2615 Milwaukee St

2615 Milwaukee Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2615 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2615 Milwaukee St · Avail. Aug 3

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
2615 Milwaukee St Available 08/03/20 Charming Denver Brick Home with Central Air and a Large Fenced Back Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease

Great home with huge yard near City Park!

Awesome North Central Denver Location near Historic City Park, Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Natural History Museum, and the Colfax Corridor. * Less than 10 minute drive (and 15 min bike ride) to all downtown Denver restaurants, parks, Coors Field, and entertainment/shopping areas
This home features wood floors on throughout the main level, spacious upper living room, central air conditioning, garage, and large fenced back yard.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.
*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE3218377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Milwaukee St have any available units?
2615 Milwaukee St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Milwaukee St have?
Some of 2615 Milwaukee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Milwaukee St currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Milwaukee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Milwaukee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Milwaukee St is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Milwaukee St offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Milwaukee St offers parking.
Does 2615 Milwaukee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 Milwaukee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Milwaukee St have a pool?
No, 2615 Milwaukee St does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Milwaukee St have accessible units?
No, 2615 Milwaukee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Milwaukee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Milwaukee St has units with dishwashers.
