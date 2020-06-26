All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2607 West 26th Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:23 PM

2607 West 26th Avenue

2607 West 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2607 West 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED!

GORGEOUS 5 BED, 4 BATH HOME IN JEFFERSON PARK!

*MAX OF 4 UNRELATED INDIVIDUALS*

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: One house cat or 2 small dogs with size and breed approval based on homeowner’s sole discretion. May be asked to provide photo and/or other documentation.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/915021?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 5 Bed, 4 Bath
* Great Jefferson Park location
* Beautiful Modern Finishes
* High Ceilings
* Large Windows
* Gourmet Kitchen
* Washer & Dryer Included
* Pool Table, Bar, Bar Stools and Armoire in basement included!
* Hot Tub included!
* Lease term of 12 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer. Lawn service provided.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $400 in summer, $350 in winter
YARD: Lawn Service Provided by Homeowner
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Owner will provide lawn service

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/915021?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

