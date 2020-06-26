2607 West 26th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED!



GORGEOUS 5 BED, 4 BATH HOME IN JEFFERSON PARK!



*MAX OF 4 UNRELATED INDIVIDUALS*



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: One house cat or 2 small dogs with size and breed approval based on homeowner’s sole discretion. May be asked to provide photo and/or other documentation.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/915021?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 5 Bed, 4 Bath

* Great Jefferson Park location

* Beautiful Modern Finishes

* High Ceilings

* Large Windows

* Gourmet Kitchen

* Washer & Dryer Included

* Pool Table, Bar, Bar Stools and Armoire in basement included!

* Hot Tub included!

* Lease term of 12 months available



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer. Lawn service provided.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $400 in summer, $350 in winter

YARD: Lawn Service Provided by Homeowner

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Owner will provide lawn service



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



