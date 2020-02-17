2606 Iola St

Amenities

Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,671 square foot town home in the unique and desirable Stapleton area. This two-story home offers an elegant and impressionable design with upgraded finishes throughout. The main living room sprawls before you with wood floors extending into the lounge area. The sunny breakfast nook inspires and is accompanied by a beautiful open plan kitchen with granite counter stops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, an open landing greets you and serves as an excellent entertainment area. Large, walk-in closets compliment the master suite with an upgraded bathroom and stainless touches. 2 additional bedrooms are completed with large closets and a full bathroom. A versatile private patio and entertaining area offers outdoor comfort and welcomes guests. Walking distance to all Stapleton has to offer including: Central Park and the Recreation Center, Bluff Lake nature reserve, and Eastbridge Town Center. Step off your doorstep and into one of the many small retail and restaurant locations. Beat the summer heat and take a dip in 1 of the 3 swimming pools offered to Stapleton residents. Within 2 miles of highly rated schools such as Westerly Creek Elementary and Williams Roberts K-8. The location cannot be beat as the home is located in a top neighborhood close to downtown Denver with highway access! Perfect for someone who wants their own space – renters or family, this home is sure to meet all your needs.



Interior/Exterior features: -A/C -Heat - Garbage disposal

- Dishwasher - Washer - Dryer

- Harwood/Tiling – Pool -Attached parking



Utilities: Sewer, water, trash included in rent



Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet.



Ready to apply? Applications are to be submitted online at: www.bw-rentals.com. You can pay rent online!

Qualifying information & Automatic Disqualifying Criteria: Income - Must show earnings of 2.5 times the rental rate, per month. No Felonies in the past 7 years. No Evictions in the past 7 years. No money owed to management companies or landlords. Call us at 720-441-2613. Advertised and Managed by: BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

www.bw-realestate.com

www.bw-rentals.com

303-958-2988 office