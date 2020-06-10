All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2584 Welton St

2584 Welton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2584 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
One Bedroom by Great Nightlife / LightRail Access - Property Id: 259752

One of four currently available one bedroom floor plans, ready for May / June move ins. *prices subject to change; call 720-766-8711 to confirm today's rates.

Nestled in Five Points: a fusion of classic and new restaurants, bars, + retail. A rich melody on conveniences that will entertain and delight! Convenient light rail stop at your front door, easy access to I-70.

COMMON AREAS:
Coworking Space, Rooftop Pool & Lounge, Outdoor Firepit & Gas Grills, Luxurious Resident Lounge, Health Club Quality Fitness Center, Onsite Yoga + Fitness Classes, Bike Storage, Garage Parking (83 Walk Score & 98 Bike Score), Controlled Access, Package Handling, Elevator, Recycling.

APARTMENT INTERIORS:
White Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Patios, 50Mb Internet Connection Included, Washer & Dryer, Plank Flooring + Carpeted Bedroom, Electronic Thermostat, Walk-in Closets, Large Picture Windows, European Roller Shades, Walk-in Showers + Soaking Bathtubs, Islands w/ Pendant Lighting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259752
Property Id 259752

(RLNE5695804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

