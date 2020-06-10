2584 Welton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga

One Bedroom by Great Nightlife / LightRail Access - Property Id: 259752



One of four currently available one bedroom floor plans, ready for May / June move ins. *prices subject to change; call 720-766-8711 to confirm today's rates.



Nestled in Five Points: a fusion of classic and new restaurants, bars, + retail. A rich melody on conveniences that will entertain and delight! Convenient light rail stop at your front door, easy access to I-70.



COMMON AREAS:

Coworking Space, Rooftop Pool & Lounge, Outdoor Firepit & Gas Grills, Luxurious Resident Lounge, Health Club Quality Fitness Center, Onsite Yoga + Fitness Classes, Bike Storage, Garage Parking (83 Walk Score & 98 Bike Score), Controlled Access, Package Handling, Elevator, Recycling.



APARTMENT INTERIORS:

White Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Patios, 50Mb Internet Connection Included, Washer & Dryer, Plank Flooring + Carpeted Bedroom, Electronic Thermostat, Walk-in Closets, Large Picture Windows, European Roller Shades, Walk-in Showers + Soaking Bathtubs, Islands w/ Pendant Lighting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259752

Property Id 259752



(RLNE5695804)