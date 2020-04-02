All apartments in Denver
2573 S Xavier Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2573 S Xavier Street

2573 South Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

2573 South Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Harvey Park Bungalow - Beautifully appointed Harvey Park home. Open floor plan designed around a stone, gas fireplace, built-ins with backlighting, including a built-in bar in the formal dining room. Newer interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors, remodeled and updated kitchen and baths, newer stainless appliances, great light thru-out, finished basement with good ceiling height, covered patio perfect for entertaining and beautifully maintained gardens, mature trees, three off-street parking spots, solid brick home, close to public transportation. Downstairs bedrooms are non-conforming bedrooms. Property is available anytime December 1 through January. 6 months to a 12-month lease term option. Dogs negotiable cats not allowed, pet rent $25 per month.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5490717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 S Xavier Street have any available units?
2573 S Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 S Xavier Street have?
Some of 2573 S Xavier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 S Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2573 S Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 S Xavier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2573 S Xavier Street is pet friendly.
Does 2573 S Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 2573 S Xavier Street offers parking.
Does 2573 S Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 S Xavier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 S Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 2573 S Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2573 S Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 2573 S Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 S Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 S Xavier Street does not have units with dishwashers.

