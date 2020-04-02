2573 S Xavier Street

Amenities

Harvey Park Bungalow - Beautifully appointed Harvey Park home. Open floor plan designed around a stone, gas fireplace, built-ins with backlighting, including a built-in bar in the formal dining room. Newer interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors, remodeled and updated kitchen and baths, newer stainless appliances, great light thru-out, finished basement with good ceiling height, covered patio perfect for entertaining and beautifully maintained gardens, mature trees, three off-street parking spots, solid brick home, close to public transportation. Downstairs bedrooms are non-conforming bedrooms. Property is available anytime December 1 through January. 6 months to a 12-month lease term option. Dogs negotiable cats not allowed, pet rent $25 per month.



(RLNE5490717)