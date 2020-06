Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Available in Five Points - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available in Five Points. Fresh paint in the kitchen and bedroom. New carpet in the bedroom and new laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room. Central AC. Located on 26th and Washington this condo is in a great location for commuting downtown. Balcony with a mountain view. Stack-able washer and dryer in the unit. Conveniently located to the light rail station at Washington and 27th. Don't wait long this condo will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4781561)