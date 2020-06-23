All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2546 N. Marion Street

2546 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2546 N. Marion Street Available 02/16/19 Stunning 3-Bedroom Denver Square Home in the Heart of Whittier! - This stunning remodeled Denver Square gem has been fully updated with a clean and modern Scandinavian Design. You'll love the natural light that pours through the home's large front windows and back doors, and throughout the open kitchen, dining and living rooms. The large master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are located on the upper level of the home, along with a shared full bathroom and washer/dryer. A half bath is located on the main floor off the kitchen. Outside the home, enjoy the covered front porch and the large backyard complete with a deck and garden.

Located on a quiet Whittier Street, this home sits just 3 blocks from Rosenbergs Bagels and the Light Rail, and just minutes to dining and entertainment in RiNo, City Park, and downtown Denver.

Tenant pays gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.
Tenant will be responsible for snow removal and landscaping, including making sure front and back lawns are watered.
One dog may be negotiable with an additional pet deposit.
Lease terms 12-18 months.

Showings are available with 24-hour notice. Please call, text or email to schedule your private tour today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4631031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 N. Marion Street have any available units?
2546 N. Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 N. Marion Street have?
Some of 2546 N. Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 N. Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2546 N. Marion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 N. Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 N. Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 2546 N. Marion Street offer parking?
No, 2546 N. Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 2546 N. Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 N. Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 N. Marion Street have a pool?
No, 2546 N. Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2546 N. Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 2546 N. Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 N. Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 N. Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
