Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2546 N. Marion Street Available 02/16/19 Stunning 3-Bedroom Denver Square Home in the Heart of Whittier! - This stunning remodeled Denver Square gem has been fully updated with a clean and modern Scandinavian Design. You'll love the natural light that pours through the home's large front windows and back doors, and throughout the open kitchen, dining and living rooms. The large master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are located on the upper level of the home, along with a shared full bathroom and washer/dryer. A half bath is located on the main floor off the kitchen. Outside the home, enjoy the covered front porch and the large backyard complete with a deck and garden.



Located on a quiet Whittier Street, this home sits just 3 blocks from Rosenbergs Bagels and the Light Rail, and just minutes to dining and entertainment in RiNo, City Park, and downtown Denver.



Tenant pays gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.

Tenant will be responsible for snow removal and landscaping, including making sure front and back lawns are watered.

One dog may be negotiable with an additional pet deposit.

Lease terms 12-18 months.



Showings are available with 24-hour notice. Please call, text or email to schedule your private tour today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4631031)