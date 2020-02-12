All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

2542 Stout St

2542 Stout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cf509f07f ---- Jaw Dropping Historic 3 Bedroom home in Curtis Park a few blocks from downtown! This home is a beautiful blend of modern comfort and history. Built in 1885, this property features 6 fireplaces, exposed brick and incredible downtown views from the private backyard and 2nd story deck. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great amenities, such as washer and dryer, central alarm system and Nest thermostat. Detached 2 car garage. Walk to RiNo, Five Points and Coors field. Two blocks from the light rail and close to the A line (to the airport). This is a rare opportunity to live in a piece of history! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: t Work) Ceiling Fan Central A/C Community Park Detached Two Car Garage Electric Dryer Forced Air Gas Heating Gas Stove Private Fenced Yard Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Stout St have any available units?
2542 Stout St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Stout St have?
Some of 2542 Stout St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Stout St currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Stout St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Stout St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Stout St is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Stout St offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Stout St offers parking.
Does 2542 Stout St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 Stout St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Stout St have a pool?
No, 2542 Stout St does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Stout St have accessible units?
No, 2542 Stout St does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Stout St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Stout St does not have units with dishwashers.

