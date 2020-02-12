2542 Stout St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cf509f07f ---- Jaw Dropping Historic 3 Bedroom home in Curtis Park a few blocks from downtown! This home is a beautiful blend of modern comfort and history. Built in 1885, this property features 6 fireplaces, exposed brick and incredible downtown views from the private backyard and 2nd story deck. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great amenities, such as washer and dryer, central alarm system and Nest thermostat. Detached 2 car garage. Walk to RiNo, Five Points and Coors field. Two blocks from the light rail and close to the A line (to the airport). This is a rare opportunity to live in a piece of history! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: t Work) Ceiling Fan Central A/C Community Park Detached Two Car Garage Electric Dryer Forced Air Gas Heating Gas Stove Private Fenced Yard Washer