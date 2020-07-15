2541 W 27th Ave

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Jefferson Park and is walking distance to the nightlife in LoHi. It is perfect for those working downtown and and a short drove to I-25 for those commuting north or south.

The residence features original hardwood floors throughout and has been updated with newer appliances (including gas stove) and over the stove microwave. There are new windows and doors as well as swamp cooling to keep you cool in the summer heat. There is a small backyard on each side that is perfect for entertaining.There is also a laundry room in the basement and a room perfect for storing skis, snow boards and other outdoor gear.



Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



