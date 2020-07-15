All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:30 PM

2541 W 27th Ave

2541 West 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2541 West 27th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
range
This beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Jefferson Park and is walking distance to the nightlife in LoHi. It is perfect for those working downtown and and a short drove to I-25 for those commuting north or south.
The residence features original hardwood floors throughout and has been updated with newer appliances (including gas stove) and over the stove microwave. There are new windows and doors as well as swamp cooling to keep you cool in the summer heat. There is a small backyard on each side that is perfect for entertaining.There is also a laundry room in the basement and a room perfect for storing skis, snow boards and other outdoor gear.

Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard, Swamp Cooler, Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 W 27th Ave have any available units?
2541 W 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 W 27th Ave have?
Some of 2541 W 27th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 W 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2541 W 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 W 27th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 W 27th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2541 W 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 2541 W 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2541 W 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 W 27th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 W 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 2541 W 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2541 W 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2541 W 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 W 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 W 27th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
