Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2540 S. Bellaire St

2540 South Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

2540 South Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2540 S. Bellaire St Available 07/31/19 Fully remodeled University Hills Home! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

FARM TO TABLE DREAM: 5 raised, fenced-in organic gardening beds/greenhouse, with raspberries, strawberry patches. Chefs dream kitchen: Fully updated, new high-end stainless steel appliances, water filter/insta hot boiling water at a touch of the faucets.
House also features a large fenced in backyard, fully remodeled bathroom, one car garage, and wood floors throughout the house.

NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION
University Hills Neighborhood. Close to King Soopers Michaels, Garbanzos and more. Less than a mile to I-25 and 10 minutes from downtown or DTC

Water, sewer, stormwater and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4941595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

