Denver, CO
2525 18th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 18th Street

2525 18th Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Highland
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2525 18th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Looking for someone to takeover our large sun-filled 1 bedroom lease in LoHi. Flexible move-in date (as soon as 2/1) and offering $400/MONTH off rent until the end of lease (6/24/19). Apartment is located in Centric LoHi building which offers a great location and a ton of amenities such as 24-hour gym, fitness studio, outdoor pool/hot tub, outdoor grills, business center, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, dog park, free coffee/tea, free happy hours, free breakfast on weekends and more. Visit the property website for more info./photos.

We were the first ones to live in our brand new apartment and have been here since May (building opened in Sept. 2017) so it is basically a brand new apartment/all new finishes and appliances. Huge wrap around patio, huge walk in closet, double sinks in over-sized bathroom and over 12 windows in the 1,000 sq. ft. sun-filled apartment. Washer & dryer in unit. Ample closet space. Our monthly rent is $2,414 but we are willing to pay $400/month of your rent for the remainder of our lease.

Attached garage parking available for $75/mo. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 18th Street have any available units?
2525 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 18th Street have?
Some of 2525 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2525 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2525 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2525 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 2525 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2525 18th Street has a pool.
Does 2525 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2525 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
