2525 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Looking for someone to takeover our large sun-filled 1 bedroom lease in LoHi. Flexible move-in date (as soon as 2/1) and offering $400/MONTH off rent until the end of lease (6/24/19). Apartment is located in Centric LoHi building which offers a great location and a ton of amenities such as 24-hour gym, fitness studio, outdoor pool/hot tub, outdoor grills, business center, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, dog park, free coffee/tea, free happy hours, free breakfast on weekends and more. Visit the property website for more info./photos.



We were the first ones to live in our brand new apartment and have been here since May (building opened in Sept. 2017) so it is basically a brand new apartment/all new finishes and appliances. Huge wrap around patio, huge walk in closet, double sinks in over-sized bathroom and over 12 windows in the 1,000 sq. ft. sun-filled apartment. Washer & dryer in unit. Ample closet space. Our monthly rent is $2,414 but we are willing to pay $400/month of your rent for the remainder of our lease.



Attached garage parking available for $75/mo. Pets OK.