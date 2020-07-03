All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507

252 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

252 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e9483e084 ---- Nice 5th floor condo with one reserved parking space in a well maintained, secured building. The unit features a large balcony, wood burning fireplace, large living room and bedroom. Convenient same level shared laundry. This building has a great party room with a pool table, poker table, bar area, treadmill plus restrooms and a shower. The outdoor pool is off the party room. Great location next to the Cherry Creek Trail, restaurants, parks & more. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek and Wash Park. Rent includes water, heat, A/C, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Dog friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 5th Floor Unit Community Pool Elevator Access Party Room Workout Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have any available units?
252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have?
Some of 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 currently offering any rent specials?
252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 is pet friendly.
Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 offer parking?
Yes, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 offers parking.
Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have a pool?
Yes, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 has a pool.
Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have accessible units?
No, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University