252 N Pennsylvania St Apt 507

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e9483e084 ---- Nice 5th floor condo with one reserved parking space in a well maintained, secured building. The unit features a large balcony, wood burning fireplace, large living room and bedroom. Convenient same level shared laundry. This building has a great party room with a pool table, poker table, bar area, treadmill plus restrooms and a shower. The outdoor pool is off the party room. Great location next to the Cherry Creek Trail, restaurants, parks & more. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek and Wash Park. Rent includes water, heat, A/C, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Dog friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 5th Floor Unit Community Pool Elevator Access Party Room Workout Room