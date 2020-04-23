252 Lincoln Street

Amenities

First Floor Studio In Great Location and Pet Friendly! Available August 14th! Shared Fenced in Yard! CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate leasing@Rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 Rate Details: 12-Month Lease $800.00 Rent Charge $50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400.00 Security Deposit *(If Qualified) $45.00 Application Fee (Per Adult Non-Refundable) $150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Unit Details: -New Carpet Floors (Prior to move in) -High Ceilings -Vintage Feel -Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bathroom -Spacious Layout -Bathroom Storage Shelving -Amazing Location! Building Details: -Shared Yard -Amazing Location -Small Building -Street Parking -Walking Distance to Many Shops and Dining -Pet Friendly! -Beautiful Curb Appeal *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.