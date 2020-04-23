All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
252 Lincoln Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

252 Lincoln Street

252 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

252 North Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b10d7d80b9 ---- First Floor Studio In Great Location and Pet Friendly! Available August 14th! ?Shared Fenced in Yard!? CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate leasing@Rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 ?Rate Details? 12-Month Lease $800.00 Rent Charge $50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400.00 Security Deposit *(If Qualified) $45.00 Application Fee (Per Adult Non-Refundable) $150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. ?Unit Details? -New Carpet Floors (Prior to move in) -High Ceilings -Vintage Feel -Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bathroom -Spacious Layout -Bathroom Storage Shelving -Amazing Location! ?Building Details? -Shared Yard -Amazing Location -Small Building -Street Parking -Walking Distance to Many Shops and Dining -Pet Friendly! -Beautiful Curb Appeal CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate leasing@Rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Lincoln Street have any available units?
252 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 252 Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 252 Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 252 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 252 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.

