All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2502 N. Clarkson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2502 N. Clarkson St.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

2502 N. Clarkson St.

2502 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2502 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
online portal
Beautifully Remodeled 4BD, 3BA Home in North Capitol Hill with Finished Basement and Fenced Backyard - This stunning home has a spacious interior and is equipped with modern features throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows are complemented by a traditional style layout with separate living and dining rooms on the main level. Make the most of living in the Mile High City by being in the heart of Denver, a short walk from boutique shops, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and more. Schedule a viewing @ Kyerenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have any available units?
2502 N. Clarkson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have?
Some of 2502 N. Clarkson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 N. Clarkson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2502 N. Clarkson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 N. Clarkson St. pet-friendly?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. offer parking?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. does not offer parking.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 N. Clarkson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have a pool?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have accessible units?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 N. Clarkson St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University