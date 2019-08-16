2453 S Race Street

Amenities

D. U. & close to Porter, Swedish & Craig Hospitals, this home is a perfect walking distance to restaurants, D.U. & lightrail. Walking up, you will note the great curb appeal, welcoming guests on our Colorado sunny days. This townhome has an open floor plan with tons of functional living space & natural light. Totally remodeled with NEW hardwood floors, kitchen appliances & granite countertops. The main floor boasts a great room, half bath and the kitchen which opens to backyard with deck. Upstairs has two master bedrooms, each with their own en-suite baths. They feature high ceilings, open space, light and tons of room to spread out. The bathrooms are large, with plenty of linen storage, tile floors, countertops, and large closets. There is a third bedroom with 3/4 bathroom in the basement, which provides privacy. Extra storage in basement. The backyard space provides a nice place to spend your time!