245 Hazel Ct
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

245 Hazel Ct

245 Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

245 Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pleased to offer this 3bedroom at only $2200/mo for 1 yr lease!
This home is looking for a creative tenant who wants a quaint neighborhood but convenient to downtown or North, West or South travel. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a detached garage and huge backyard. The backyard is growing quickly with a nice size lawn, playground, shed, garden and needs your creativity to make it yours! Backyard is large and great for entertainment, with a basketball hoop, pergola, tree house, and swing set. Inside you'll find a Gas stove, washer and dryer, dishwasher. Pet friendly, no pet rent but $250 non refundable pet fee. Lots of closet space and large shed for extra storage. This is a very versatile home with some age but a quaint home for anyone! The home is leased by Full Use Property Management yet day to day management will be directly with the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Hazel Ct have any available units?
245 Hazel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Hazel Ct have?
Some of 245 Hazel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Hazel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
245 Hazel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Hazel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Hazel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 245 Hazel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 245 Hazel Ct offers parking.
Does 245 Hazel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Hazel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Hazel Ct have a pool?
No, 245 Hazel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 245 Hazel Ct have accessible units?
No, 245 Hazel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Hazel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Hazel Ct has units with dishwashers.
