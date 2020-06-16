245 Hazel Ct

Amenities
We are pleased to offer this 3bedroom at only $2200/mo for 1 yr lease!
This home is looking for a creative tenant who wants a quaint neighborhood but convenient to downtown or North, West or South travel. Single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a detached garage and huge backyard. The backyard is growing quickly with a nice size lawn, playground, shed, garden and needs your creativity to make it yours! Backyard is large and great for entertainment, with a basketball hoop, pergola, tree house, and swing set. Inside you'll find a Gas stove, washer and dryer, dishwasher. Pet friendly, no pet rent but $250 non refundable pet fee. Lots of closet space and large shed for extra storage. This is a very versatile home with some age but a quaint home for anyone! The home is leased by Full Use Property Management yet day to day management will be directly with the owner.