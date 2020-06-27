All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

245 Adams Street

245 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Executive three bedroom home in Cherry Creek for rent! Newer home is in pristine condition! Additional loft on the second floor that could be used as an office. This two story home has a finished basement with over 3000 square feet. Main level has all hardwood floors. Kitchen is upgraded with new kitchen walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless Sub Zero refrigerator and a Jenn-Air gas stove. Has a built in wine cooler in kitchen. Enclosed patio is all glass for entertaining and barbecuing. Master is on the second floor with 5 piece bath with a jetted tub and a sauna. New bathroom fixtures and cabinets. Beautiful upgraded shutters with over- sized two car attached garage. Lots of storage! Maintenance free living! Water and trash included. Shoveling of snow provided! Landlord pays for HOA dues. Energy efficient home with low utilities. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Minutes from Cherry Creek Mall and close to downtown Denver. Close to shopping, and parks! For a private viewing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office, 720-838-6714 cell . Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Adams Street have any available units?
245 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Adams Street have?
Some of 245 Adams Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 245 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 245 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 245 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
