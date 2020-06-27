245 Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room sauna

Executive three bedroom home in Cherry Creek for rent! Newer home is in pristine condition! Additional loft on the second floor that could be used as an office. This two story home has a finished basement with over 3000 square feet. Main level has all hardwood floors. Kitchen is upgraded with new kitchen walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless Sub Zero refrigerator and a Jenn-Air gas stove. Has a built in wine cooler in kitchen. Enclosed patio is all glass for entertaining and barbecuing. Master is on the second floor with 5 piece bath with a jetted tub and a sauna. New bathroom fixtures and cabinets. Beautiful upgraded shutters with over- sized two car attached garage. Lots of storage! Maintenance free living! Water and trash included. Shoveling of snow provided! Landlord pays for HOA dues. Energy efficient home with low utilities. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Minutes from Cherry Creek Mall and close to downtown Denver. Close to shopping, and parks! For a private viewing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office, 720-838-6714 cell . Won't last long!