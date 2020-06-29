All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:38 PM

2445 West 37th Avenue

2445 West 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2445 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 1st, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs and Cats allowed

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Loads of charm throughout!
* Gorgeous hardwood floors
* 4 bedroom 2 bathroom
* Detached oversized 2 car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Sliding door can be added to close off basement
* Fireplace is decorative only, may not be used

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached oversized 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $250

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 West 37th Avenue have any available units?
2445 West 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 West 37th Avenue have?
Some of 2445 West 37th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 West 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2445 West 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 West 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 West 37th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2445 West 37th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2445 West 37th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2445 West 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 West 37th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 West 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2445 West 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2445 West 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2445 West 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 West 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 West 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

