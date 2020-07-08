All apartments in Denver
2444 W 33rd Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

2444 W 33rd Ave

2444 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2444 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy Townhome in the Heart of the Highlands - Property Id: 277132

Unique opportunity to live in a 1 bedroom townhome in the Highlands. Exposed brick, high ceilings and a skylight make this home a gem. There is a private backyard with fence and detached a-frame garage behind the unit, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a storage cellar with about 150 square feet for items. The bedroom is quite spacious, with a walk-in-closet.

The official lease date will be June 8th, but early move in is available. Street parking is plentiful in the neighborhood for guests and the home is located in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby on 32nd you have a wide variety of restaurants, cafes, gyms, co-working spaces, etc..

- Private garage parking
- Available now
- Pet-friendly
- Unfurnished

I own and manage the unit myself after living here previously.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277132
Property Id 277132

(RLNE5774646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

