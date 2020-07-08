2444 W 33rd Ave

Amenities
Cozy Townhome in the Heart of the Highlands - Property Id: 277132
Unique opportunity to live in a 1 bedroom townhome in the Highlands. Exposed brick, high ceilings and a skylight make this home a gem. There is a private backyard with fence and detached a-frame garage behind the unit, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a storage cellar with about 150 square feet for items. The bedroom is quite spacious, with a walk-in-closet.
The official lease date will be June 8th, but early move in is available. Street parking is plentiful in the neighborhood for guests and the home is located in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby on 32nd you have a wide variety of restaurants, cafes, gyms, co-working spaces, etc..
- Private garage parking
- Available now
- Pet-friendly
- Unfurnished
I own and manage the unit myself after living here previously.
