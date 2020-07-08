2444 W 33rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy Townhome in the Heart of the Highlands - Property Id: 277132



Unique opportunity to live in a 1 bedroom townhome in the Highlands. Exposed brick, high ceilings and a skylight make this home a gem. There is a private backyard with fence and detached a-frame garage behind the unit, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a storage cellar with about 150 square feet for items. The bedroom is quite spacious, with a walk-in-closet.



The official lease date will be June 8th, but early move in is available. Street parking is plentiful in the neighborhood for guests and the home is located in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby on 32nd you have a wide variety of restaurants, cafes, gyms, co-working spaces, etc..



- Private garage parking

- Available now

- Pet-friendly

- Unfurnished



I own and manage the unit myself after living here previously.

