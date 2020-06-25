2427 Clay Street Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location!!! Walk to work! Beautiful Jefferson Park Victorian 2 bedroom - This gorgeous victorian home is a two minute walk from Jefferson Park. Walk or ride your bike to work. Grab freshly crafted beers from Little Machine Brewery or Briar Common. Any kind of food you want is within minutes. Walk to the grocery store just down the street. You can't beat this location in Denver's booming Jefferson Park neighborhood. And... there's parking!



This home features:



-2 humongous bedrooms

-Large kitchen

-Large living room

-Mud Room

-Washer/Dryer

-Newly remodeled bathroom

-Lots of light

-Shared yard and outdoor space

-Swamp Cooler

-Parking



Rental Terms

Rent - $1795

Security Deposit - $1795

Utilities - $200 flat fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.



Pet Policy:

Up to 2 cats allowed



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE3876138)