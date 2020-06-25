All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2427 Clay Street Unit B

2427 N Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

2427 N Clay St, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location!!! Walk to work! Beautiful Jefferson Park Victorian 2 bedroom - This gorgeous victorian home is a two minute walk from Jefferson Park. Walk or ride your bike to work. Grab freshly crafted beers from Little Machine Brewery or Briar Common. Any kind of food you want is within minutes. Walk to the grocery store just down the street. You can't beat this location in Denver's booming Jefferson Park neighborhood. And... there's parking!

This home features:

-2 humongous bedrooms
-Large kitchen
-Large living room
-Mud Room
-Washer/Dryer
-Newly remodeled bathroom
-Lots of light
-Shared yard and outdoor space
-Swamp Cooler
-Parking

Rental Terms
Rent - $1795
Security Deposit - $1795
Utilities - $200 flat fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.

Pet Policy:
Up to 2 cats allowed

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE3876138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have any available units?
2427 Clay Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have?
Some of 2427 Clay Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Clay Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Clay Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Clay Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2427 Clay Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Clay Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Clay Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 2427 Clay Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2427 Clay Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Clay Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Clay Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
