2427 Clay Street Unit B

Amenities
Location!!! Walk to work! Beautiful Jefferson Park Victorian 2 bedroom - This gorgeous victorian home is a two minute walk from Jefferson Park. Walk or ride your bike to work. Grab freshly crafted beers from Little Machine Brewery or Briar Common. Any kind of food you want is within minutes. Walk to the grocery store just down the street. You can't beat this location in Denver's booming Jefferson Park neighborhood. And... there's parking!
This home features:
-2 humongous bedrooms
-Large kitchen
-Large living room
-Mud Room
-Washer/Dryer
-Newly remodeled bathroom
-Lots of light
-Shared yard and outdoor space
-Swamp Cooler
-Parking
Rental Terms
Rent - $1795
Security Deposit - $1795
Utilities - $200 flat fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.
Pet Policy:
Up to 2 cats allowed
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
