2424 Glenarm Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

*****Available NOW*****



**SOPHISTICATED URBAN TOWN HOME IN AN INCREDIBLE LOCATION.



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home located in the heart of downtown Denver.



Huge open floor plan, over 2000 sq ft of living space. Hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout.



FEATURES:

Stainless steel appliances

Hardwood floors

Fireplace

2 large living areas

Fenced in backyard

2 car detached heated garage.

Finished basement

Washer and dryer



PETS: 1 Pet Only, NO CATS! Upon owner approval. Once approved, $500.00 refundable pet deposit required .



Location : Located in Downtown Denver! Walking distance to restaurants, lightrail, entertainment and Coors Field.



For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com



For showings please call/text Oliver at 630-390-6650