2424 Glenarm Pl
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

2424 Glenarm Pl

2424 Glenarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*****Available NOW*****

**SOPHISTICATED URBAN TOWN HOME IN AN INCREDIBLE LOCATION.

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home located in the heart of downtown Denver.

Huge open floor plan, over 2000 sq ft of living space. Hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout.

FEATURES:
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Fireplace
2 large living areas
Fenced in backyard
2 car detached heated garage.
Finished basement
Washer and dryer

PETS: 1 Pet Only, NO CATS! Upon owner approval. Once approved, $500.00 refundable pet deposit required .

Location : Located in Downtown Denver! Walking distance to restaurants, lightrail, entertainment and Coors Field.

For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

For showings please call/text Oliver at 630-390-6650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Glenarm Pl have any available units?
2424 Glenarm Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Glenarm Pl have?
Some of 2424 Glenarm Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Glenarm Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Glenarm Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Glenarm Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Glenarm Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Glenarm Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Glenarm Pl offers parking.
Does 2424 Glenarm Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Glenarm Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Glenarm Pl have a pool?
No, 2424 Glenarm Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Glenarm Pl have accessible units?
No, 2424 Glenarm Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Glenarm Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Glenarm Pl has units with dishwashers.
