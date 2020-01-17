2424 Glenarm Pl

Amenities
*****Available NOW*****
**SOPHISTICATED URBAN TOWN HOME IN AN INCREDIBLE LOCATION.
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home located in the heart of downtown Denver.
Huge open floor plan, over 2000 sq ft of living space. Hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout.
FEATURES:
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Fireplace
2 large living areas
Fenced in backyard
2 car detached heated garage.
Finished basement
Washer and dryer
PETS: 1 Pet Only, NO CATS! Upon owner approval. Once approved, $500.00 refundable pet deposit required .
Location : Located in Downtown Denver! Walking distance to restaurants, lightrail, entertainment and Coors Field.
For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com
For showings please call/text Oliver at 630-390-6650