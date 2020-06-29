2424 Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Relax peacefully in this open Jefferson Park, FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home in west Denver, Jefferson Park. Right near all of the great hot spots, the house is ideal for seeing the city and taking in the sites. Walking distance to Home of the Broncos and Avalanche.. The house is fully furnished.



Pets considered on an individual basis. Secure fenced back yard.



This house is 35minutes from Denver International Airport. 15minutes from Red Rocks. Walking distance to Bronco Stadium and Coors Field.



Washer and dryer on site. Includes secure off-street parking.

Has dishwasher. Queen sized beds too! There is a evap/swamp cooler and window air conditioner, if needed.

