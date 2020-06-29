All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2424 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2424 Clay Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:28 PM

2424 Clay Street

2424 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Relax peacefully in this open Jefferson Park, FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home in west Denver, Jefferson Park. Right near all of the great hot spots, the house is ideal for seeing the city and taking in the sites. Walking distance to Home of the Broncos and Avalanche.. The house is fully furnished.

Pets considered on an individual basis. Secure fenced back yard.

This house is 35minutes from Denver International Airport. 15minutes from Red Rocks. Walking distance to Bronco Stadium and Coors Field.

Washer and dryer on site. Includes secure off-street parking.
Has dishwasher. Queen sized beds too! There is a evap/swamp cooler and window air conditioner, if needed.
Relax peacefully in this open Jefferson Park, FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home in west Denver, Jefferson Park. Right near all of the great hot spots, the house is ideal for seeing the city and taking in the sites. Walking distance to Home of the Broncos and Avalanche.. The house is fully furnished.

Pets considered on an individual basis. Secure fenced back yard.

This house is 35minutes from Denver International Airport. 15minutes from Red Rocks. Walking distance to Bronco Stadium and Coors Field.

Washer and dryer on site. Includes secure off-street parking.
Has dishwasher. Queen sized beds too! There is a evap/swamp cooler and window air conditioner, if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Clay Street have any available units?
2424 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Clay Street have?
Some of 2424 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2424 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2424 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2424 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University