Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2380 S HIGH ST.

DU SEMESTER ABROAD STUDENTS - 2 minuter walk to DU.

ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET, KITCHEN AND PAINT!



Great location, less than one block to DU. Walk to University Light Rail Station and Restaurants along Evans.

Covered patio and covered front porch.



3 Bedrooms plus nice, paneled, carpeted basement family room - also has main floor living room.



2 Baths.

EXCELLENT CONDITION AND DU LOCATION!!

Includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.



Covered Front Porch, Covered Back Patio, Large Yard, Garage.



NO PETS. Call 303-756-5533 for an appointment to see. (This is a landline and does not accept texts).