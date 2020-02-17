All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

2380 S High St

2380 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2380 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2380 S HIGH ST.
DU SEMESTER ABROAD STUDENTS - 2 minuter walk to DU.
ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET, KITCHEN AND PAINT!

Great location, less than one block to DU. Walk to University Light Rail Station and Restaurants along Evans.
Covered patio and covered front porch.

3 Bedrooms plus nice, paneled, carpeted basement family room - also has main floor living room.

2 Baths.
EXCELLENT CONDITION AND DU LOCATION!!
Includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Covered Front Porch, Covered Back Patio, Large Yard, Garage.

NO PETS. Call 303-756-5533 for an appointment to see. (This is a landline and does not accept texts).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 S High St have any available units?
2380 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 S High St have?
Some of 2380 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
2380 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 S High St pet-friendly?
No, 2380 S High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2380 S High St offer parking?
Yes, 2380 S High St offers parking.
Does 2380 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 S High St have a pool?
No, 2380 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 2380 S High St have accessible units?
No, 2380 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 S High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 S High St has units with dishwashers.

