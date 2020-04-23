All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

2374 S University Blvd Unit 407

2374 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2374 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New Condo for Rent Includes All Utilities - Beautiful New Condo Unit Across from Campus. Never lived in. New Appliances & High End Finishes.

Located in the beautiful University neighborhood brimming with local restaurants, bars, and thriving Denver University campus, Observatory Flats combines the best of modern living while still appreciating the unique and evolving neighborhood. This brand new and spacious 1 bedroom unit boasts designer finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and glass mosaic backsplashes. Building amenities include private fitness studio, stunning rooftop deck with gas grill & fire pit and secure underground parking (included in rent!) With easy access to I-25, Cherry Creek North, and South Broadway, Observatory Flats sits in the ideal Denver location. We are pet friendly!

Landlord will reduce the price to $1500 per month including all utilities with a 15 month lease.

*Staged photos may be of a similar unit

(RLNE5423227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

