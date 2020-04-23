2374 S University Blvd Unit 407

Amenities

New Condo for Rent Includes All Utilities - Beautiful New Condo Unit Across from Campus. Never lived in. New Appliances & High End Finishes.



Located in the beautiful University neighborhood brimming with local restaurants, bars, and thriving Denver University campus, Observatory Flats combines the best of modern living while still appreciating the unique and evolving neighborhood. This brand new and spacious 1 bedroom unit boasts designer finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and glass mosaic backsplashes. Building amenities include private fitness studio, stunning rooftop deck with gas grill & fire pit and secure underground parking (included in rent!) With easy access to I-25, Cherry Creek North, and South Broadway, Observatory Flats sits in the ideal Denver location. We are pet friendly!



Landlord will reduce the price to $1500 per month including all utilities with a 15 month lease.



*Staged photos may be of a similar unit



(RLNE5423227)