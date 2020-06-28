All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2365 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2365 Perry Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2365 Perry Street

2365 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2365 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2365 Perry Street Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Remodel of 3 bedroom Sloans Lake Townhome - Check this beauty out. Everything in this property has been completely remodeled. This house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Step into this property with hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. The kitchen cabinets are all upgraded with beautiful hardware, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The house has two living room areas perfect for entertaining and having friends and family over. There is a private deck on the backside of the house where you can set up a grill and your outdoor furniture . The master bedroom is large and the has a private balcony with a west facing view. The master bath has dual vanities with granite countertop and upgraded tile throughout the shower area. The other two bedrooms are large as well and there is a half bathroom on the main level. There is a main floor laundry area, central air conditioning, upgraded wifi thermostat that controls the front door and thermostat. There is an attached 1 car garage along with additional tandem parking in the rear. You will not be disappointed with this one. Hurry before it's too late

Highly sought after neighborhood, home within walking distance to Sloan's Lake and Highland Square. Other nearby shops include the Edgewater Public Market. Just a 10 minute commute to downtown denver. Easy and quick access to all the major Highways including I-25 & I-70.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Perry Street have any available units?
2365 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 Perry Street have?
Some of 2365 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2365 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2365 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 2365 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2365 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 2365 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 2365 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2365 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University