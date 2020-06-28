Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

2365 Perry Street Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Remodel of 3 bedroom Sloans Lake Townhome - Check this beauty out. Everything in this property has been completely remodeled. This house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Step into this property with hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. The kitchen cabinets are all upgraded with beautiful hardware, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The house has two living room areas perfect for entertaining and having friends and family over. There is a private deck on the backside of the house where you can set up a grill and your outdoor furniture . The master bedroom is large and the has a private balcony with a west facing view. The master bath has dual vanities with granite countertop and upgraded tile throughout the shower area. The other two bedrooms are large as well and there is a half bathroom on the main level. There is a main floor laundry area, central air conditioning, upgraded wifi thermostat that controls the front door and thermostat. There is an attached 1 car garage along with additional tandem parking in the rear. You will not be disappointed with this one. Hurry before it's too late



Highly sought after neighborhood, home within walking distance to Sloan's Lake and Highland Square. Other nearby shops include the Edgewater Public Market. Just a 10 minute commute to downtown denver. Easy and quick access to all the major Highways including I-25 & I-70.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5648820)