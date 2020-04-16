Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

2351 Federal Blvd #306 Available 03/06/20 Charming 2BD, 2BA Highlands Condo with Assigned Parking, Near LoHi and Sloan's Lake - Located in Denver's Highlands neighborhood and just minutes from LoHi and Sloan's Lake, this charming school house converted condo boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. In addition to the in-unit washer and dryer and reserved parking spot, this gated complex is near numerous shopping and dining options in some of Denver's most popular neighborhoods. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, gas and trash.

*There is an HOA move-in fee of $125 and move-out fee of $75.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



