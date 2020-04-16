All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

2351 Federal Blvd #306

2351 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2351 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
online portal
2351 Federal Blvd #306 Available 03/06/20 Charming 2BD, 2BA Highlands Condo with Assigned Parking, Near LoHi and Sloan's Lake - Located in Denver's Highlands neighborhood and just minutes from LoHi and Sloan's Lake, this charming school house converted condo boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. In addition to the in-unit washer and dryer and reserved parking spot, this gated complex is near numerous shopping and dining options in some of Denver's most popular neighborhoods. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, gas and trash.
*There is an HOA move-in fee of $125 and move-out fee of $75.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5589044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have any available units?
2351 Federal Blvd #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have?
Some of 2351 Federal Blvd #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Federal Blvd #306 currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Federal Blvd #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Federal Blvd #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 is pet friendly.
Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 offers parking.
Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have a pool?
No, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have accessible units?
No, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Federal Blvd #306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2351 Federal Blvd #306 has units with dishwashers.
