Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2343 Hooker St. Available 07/01/19 Excellent, High-Quality 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Sloan's Lake Townhome - Vintage Charmer in the heart of Historic Witter & Cofields District! Beautifully Open & Bright, this Classic home features Amazing Hardwoods throughout, tons of Exposed Brick, Original Trim & Fireplace, Soaring Ceilings and a huge Open Basement for all of your "stuff". The large kitchen is tastefully updated with Maple, Granite, and Stainless Steel appliances and features a great island, ideal for entertaining. The washer & dryer, which are included, are located on the 2nd floor, between the two Master Suites, each with their own full bathroom, and walk in closet(s). Parts of the City are visible through the trees from the front bedroom and Mtns from the back! A half bath off the mudroom on the first floor keeps things easy, and the privately fenced backyard and large 1 car garage round out the backyard. Central A/C! Great Neighbors, Great Block, Great access to Sloans Lake and everything else!



(RLNE4833926)