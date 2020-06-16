All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:14 PM

2343 Glenarm Place

2343 Glenarm Place · (303) 518-4767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2343 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sign a lease before December 6th to get 1/2 off your first mont’s rent!!! AMAZING location blocks from downtown, light rail and bus stops. This modern townhouse with astounding skyline views from the rooftop deck and park like views from the living spaces is perfect for your urban adventures. Modern details and an awesome floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining, chilling and working close to everything essential. Eat and play in some of the best restaurants, pubs and entertainment spots in RiNo, Uptown, downtown all of these locations are hop skip and jump away! This quality of home and location are hard to come by and will impress the most discerning urbanite! Preferred move in date is 12/07/2019, 12 - 18 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Glenarm Place have any available units?
2343 Glenarm Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2343 Glenarm Place currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Glenarm Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Glenarm Place pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place offer parking?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not offer parking.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place have a pool?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place have accessible units?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Glenarm Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Glenarm Place does not have units with air conditioning.
