2343 Glenarm Place

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Sign a lease before December 6th to get 1/2 off your first mont’s rent!!! AMAZING location blocks from downtown, light rail and bus stops. This modern townhouse with astounding skyline views from the rooftop deck and park like views from the living spaces is perfect for your urban adventures. Modern details and an awesome floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining, chilling and working close to everything essential. Eat and play in some of the best restaurants, pubs and entertainment spots in RiNo, Uptown, downtown all of these locations are hop skip and jump away! This quality of home and location are hard to come by and will impress the most discerning urbanite! Preferred move in date is 12/07/2019, 12 - 18 month lease term.