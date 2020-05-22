All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2336 South Linley Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

2336 South Linley Court

2336 South Linley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2336 South Linley Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This must see, freshly painted, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home near Harvey Park features an open kitchen, large backyard, and large 2 car garage. Built in the 1950's it includes unique features such as a beautiful built-in entertainment center in the living room and built-in shelves and draws in the bedroom.

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~

Ask for Alexis: 303.444.RENT (7368)
Located near: Evans and Lowell

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 South Linley Court have any available units?
2336 South Linley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2336 South Linley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2336 South Linley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 South Linley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2336 South Linley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2336 South Linley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2336 South Linley Court offers parking.
Does 2336 South Linley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 South Linley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 South Linley Court have a pool?
No, 2336 South Linley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2336 South Linley Court have accessible units?
No, 2336 South Linley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 South Linley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 South Linley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 South Linley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 South Linley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

