2333 Downing Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Five Points Victorian in Prime Location! Available 4/1 - 2333 Downing St, Denver, CO 80205 - Available Apr. 1!



This lovely San Rafael Victorian is situated on a large, sunny lot in the vibrant Five Points neighborhood. Conveniently located between RiNo and Uptown, the home is a true walkers paradise: just blocks from the Welton St. light rail, and a short stroll from the best restaurants, bars and shops Denver has to offer!



The home itself has been tastefully updated with modern systems while retaining much of its original detail / charm. The property also features a large, detached two car garage perfect for storing bikes, skis, and all your active lifestyle gear. Walk or bike everywhere -- youre in the middle of it all!



Features:

- 3 beds and 1.5 baths (~ 1800 sq. feet of living space)

- Original details!

- Hardwood floors

- Exposed brick!

- Clawfoot tub

- Granite counters

- Farm style sink!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Newer washer / dryer located in the basement

- Great front porch perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or post-work beer

- Fenced backyard!

- Detached 2 car garage with lots of extra storage room



Nearby:

Restaurants - Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, Rosenberg Bagels, Curtis Park Deli, Work & Class, The Populist, Los Chingones, Watercourse, Beast + Bottle

Breweries / Bars: Spangalang, 715 Club, Goed Zuur, Our Mutual Friend, Meadowlark, Ratio

Entertainment / Recreation: Cervantes, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, City Park, Coors Field



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,850

Deposit: $2,850

Application: $35 per adult

Utilities: all separate

Pets: $250 pet fee + $25/month pet rent



Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent.



To schedule your showing, email Derek Boone at: Derek.Boone@realatlas.com or text 615-484-1259.



