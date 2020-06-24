All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2333 Downing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2333 Downing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

2333 Downing Street

2333 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2333 Downing Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Five Points Victorian in Prime Location! Available 4/1 - 2333 Downing St, Denver, CO 80205 - Available Apr. 1!

This lovely San Rafael Victorian is situated on a large, sunny lot in the vibrant Five Points neighborhood. Conveniently located between RiNo and Uptown, the home is a true walkers paradise: just blocks from the Welton St. light rail, and a short stroll from the best restaurants, bars and shops Denver has to offer!

The home itself has been tastefully updated with modern systems while retaining much of its original detail / charm. The property also features a large, detached two car garage perfect for storing bikes, skis, and all your active lifestyle gear. Walk or bike everywhere -- youre in the middle of it all!

Features:
- 3 beds and 1.5 baths (~ 1800 sq. feet of living space)
- Original details!
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick!
- Clawfoot tub
- Granite counters
- Farm style sink!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Newer washer / dryer located in the basement
- Great front porch perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or post-work beer
- Fenced backyard!
- Detached 2 car garage with lots of extra storage room

Nearby:
Restaurants - Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, Rosenberg Bagels, Curtis Park Deli, Work & Class, The Populist, Los Chingones, Watercourse, Beast + Bottle
Breweries / Bars: Spangalang, 715 Club, Goed Zuur, Our Mutual Friend, Meadowlark, Ratio
Entertainment / Recreation: Cervantes, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, City Park, Coors Field

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $2,850
Application: $35 per adult
Utilities: all separate
Pets: $250 pet fee + $25/month pet rent

Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent.

To schedule your showing, email Derek Boone at: Derek.Boone@realatlas.com or text 615-484-1259.

(RLNE4745536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Downing Street have any available units?
2333 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Downing Street have?
Some of 2333 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Downing Street offers parking.
Does 2333 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2333 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2333 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University