Amenities
2333 Downing Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Five Points Victorian in Prime Location! Available 4/1 - 2333 Downing St, Denver, CO 80205 - Available Apr. 1!
This lovely San Rafael Victorian is situated on a large, sunny lot in the vibrant Five Points neighborhood. Conveniently located between RiNo and Uptown, the home is a true walkers paradise: just blocks from the Welton St. light rail, and a short stroll from the best restaurants, bars and shops Denver has to offer!
The home itself has been tastefully updated with modern systems while retaining much of its original detail / charm. The property also features a large, detached two car garage perfect for storing bikes, skis, and all your active lifestyle gear. Walk or bike everywhere -- youre in the middle of it all!
Features:
- 3 beds and 1.5 baths (~ 1800 sq. feet of living space)
- Original details!
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick!
- Clawfoot tub
- Granite counters
- Farm style sink!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Newer washer / dryer located in the basement
- Great front porch perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or post-work beer
- Fenced backyard!
- Detached 2 car garage with lots of extra storage room
Nearby:
Restaurants - Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, Rosenberg Bagels, Curtis Park Deli, Work & Class, The Populist, Los Chingones, Watercourse, Beast + Bottle
Breweries / Bars: Spangalang, 715 Club, Goed Zuur, Our Mutual Friend, Meadowlark, Ratio
Entertainment / Recreation: Cervantes, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, City Park, Coors Field
Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $2,850
Application: $35 per adult
Utilities: all separate
Pets: $250 pet fee + $25/month pet rent
Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent.
To schedule your showing, email Derek Boone at: Derek.Boone@realatlas.com or text 615-484-1259.
(RLNE4745536)