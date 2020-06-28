2330 E 13th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**Flexible Lease Terms** Updated and well kept beautiful Victorian charm. Approx. 800sq. ft, one bed, one bath elevated first floor Condo. Stainless steel appliances, granite and hardwood throughout. Tons of closet space!! Laundry on site along with an individual storage unit (large enough for bikes). Heat and water included. Security entrance and one parking space. Walking distance from local restaurants, art, Denver Botanic Gardens and community as well as outdoor entertainment, being only minutes from Cheesman and Congress Park. APPROX 1 Block from B-cycle station.

**Agent is Part Owner