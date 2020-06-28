All apartments in Denver
2330 E 13th Avenue

2330 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2330 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
**Flexible Lease Terms** Updated and well kept beautiful Victorian charm. Approx. 800sq. ft, one bed, one bath elevated first floor Condo. Stainless steel appliances, granite and hardwood throughout. Tons of closet space!! Laundry on site along with an individual storage unit (large enough for bikes). Heat and water included. Security entrance and one parking space. Walking distance from local restaurants, art, Denver Botanic Gardens and community as well as outdoor entertainment, being only minutes from Cheesman and Congress Park. APPROX 1 Block from B-cycle station.
**Agent is Part Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2330 E 13th Avenue have any available units?
2330 E 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 E 13th Avenue have?
Some of 2330 E 13th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 E 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 E 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 E 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2330 E 13th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2330 E 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2330 E 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2330 E 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 E 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 E 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2330 E 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2330 E 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 E 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 E 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 E 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

