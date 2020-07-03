2326 Eliot St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short term rental available now!!!



Great location in Jefferson Park right next to Empower Field, the Denver Aquarium, downtown Denver, and the Highlands Historic District. This two bed one bath features updated appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and a large fenced backyard. Unfinished basement for additional storage!



Lease term ends 7/31/2020.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.



Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application



Contact us to schedule a showing.