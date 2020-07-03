All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

2326 Eliot St

2326 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short term rental available now!!!

Great location in Jefferson Park right next to Empower Field, the Denver Aquarium, downtown Denver, and the Highlands Historic District. This two bed one bath features updated appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and a large fenced backyard. Unfinished basement for additional storage!

Lease term ends 7/31/2020.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.

Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Eliot St have any available units?
2326 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 Eliot St have?
Some of 2326 Eliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Eliot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 Eliot St is pet friendly.
Does 2326 Eliot St offer parking?
No, 2326 Eliot St does not offer parking.
Does 2326 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 2326 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 2326 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Eliot St has units with dishwashers.

