Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:52 PM

2318 South Lincoln Street

2318 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

2318 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1108126.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gulch and Rosedale Park. Also nearby are Pearl Street Shops, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1108126.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
2318 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 2318 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 South Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2318 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 2318 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 2318 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 2318 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 2318 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.

