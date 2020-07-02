2318 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1108126.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gulch and Rosedale Park. Also nearby are Pearl Street Shops, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, and South High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



